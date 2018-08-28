Inquest opens into death of man killed in crash two days before Christmas

31-year-old Ryan Wilson died on December 23 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a car crash two days before Christmas.

Ryan Wilson, from Newmarket, died on December 23 after his Peugeot Bipper van was involved in a collision on the B1112 in Eriswell.

Ipswich Coroners’ Court heard how he was driving along the road when he crashed, flipping his van.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly 3am and despite their efforts, Mr Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turn-off towards Eriswell while investigations were carried out.

The coroner, Nigel Parsley, passed on his condolences to Mr Wilson’s family and friends before adjourning the inquest to a future date.

Mr Wilson’s post-mortem examination has taken place and date of the inquest has not yet been set.

Shortly after his death, Mr Wilson’s mother, Sophia Bettoney, who identified his body, paid tribute to her son.

She said: “I hope he knows just how loved he was, by me, his sister, his step dad and all of his family and friends.

“He’s left a huge hole in many lives and words can’t describe how heartbroken we are.

“We love you Ryan, we miss you. Rest in peace darling.”

Concerns had been raised previously about Eriswell’s roads.

Colin Noble, Suffolk county councillor for Eriswell, said on Twitter that following the death of Mr Wilson, he would be asking Suffolk Highways to look at road safety the village again.

Mr Noble said: “The issue of safety is taken very seriously and the village is within a 30mph speed restriction zone.

“I shall make sure the Suffolk Highways safety team look into circumstances of the tragic accident to see what we can learn to help improve safety.”

Despite concerns for road safety in some areas of Suffolk, data from the police has revealed that the number of fatal collisions on Suffolk’s roads in 2018 has dropped by nearly 50% on the previous year.

The official statistics from Suffolk Constabulary show there have been 17 fatal collisions in 2018 with 18 casualties – compared to 32 fatal collisions with 34 casualties in 2017.