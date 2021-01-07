Burglars steal iPhone and e-cigarette from home
An iPhone and Huawei tablet were among items stolen after a home was burgled.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Lowestoft last week.
Burglars gained entry to the home "via an insecure door" with police urging householders to secure their homes.
A police spokesman said: “The home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft was entered via an insecure door sometime between 1am and 5am on Tuesday, December 29.
"An iPhone was stolen together with a Huawei tablet, an e-cigarette and some tobacco.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/74997/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
