Burglars steal iPhone and e-cigarette from home

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:36 PM January 7, 2021   
Burglars gained entry to the home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft and stole items including an iPhone.

Burglars gained entry to the home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft and stole items including an iPhone. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

An iPhone and Huawei tablet were among items stolen after a home was burgled.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Lowestoft last week.

Burglars gained entry to the home "via an insecure door" with police urging householders to secure their homes. 

A police spokesman said: “The home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft was entered via an insecure door sometime between 1am and 5am on Tuesday, December 29.

"An iPhone was stolen together with a Huawei tablet, an e-cigarette and some tobacco.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/74997/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org


