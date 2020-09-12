Probe into death of man detained by Norfolk officers is ‘ongoing’

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Investigations are continuing following the death of a man in hospital shortly after being detained by Norfolk police officers.

Officers were called to Cotman Close, Diss, at 12.45pm on Monday, August 10 after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously.

He was detained in Victoria Road outside Morrisons under the Mental Health Act, but soon became seriously unwell and was taken to hospital where he died on August 11.

The matter, which had previously been referred to the constabulary’s professional standards department, is being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation “remains ongoing”.

Anyone who saw the incident or with information about what happened is urged to email victoriaroaddiss@policeconduct.gov.uk or call 0300 303 5728.