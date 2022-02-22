Norfolk police officer still suspended after Sarah Everard investigation

An investigation into a Norfolk police officer triggered by the murder of Sarah Everard has concluded - but the findings have yet to be revealed.

The officer was suspended by Norfolk Constabulary while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated allegations which came to light during the probe into the murder of Miss Everard.

The IOPC had launched an inquiry into claims the officer, plus another from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, had sent "discriminatory messages" over WhatsApp between March and October 2019.

That investigation was sparked after information was recovered from an old mobile phone during the police probe into Ms Everard's murder in March 2021.

The 33-year-old was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, who is serving a whole-life sentence behind bars after admitting the crimes.

The IOPC has been carrying out a number of investigations into the conduct of police officers.

On the investigation into the Norfolk officer, a spokesman for the IOPC said: "We have completed our investigation, but are not in a position to talk about our wider findings at this stage.

"We are consulting with the relevant authorities involved regarding next steps.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the officer remained suspended and said: "We’ve fully co-operated with the IOPC in the course of their investigation."

One of the investigations which ran parallel to the one involving the Norfolk officer has led to criminal charges.

Two serving Met Police constables and one ex-officer have been charged with sharing “grossly offensive” WhatsApp messages with Ms Everard's murderer Couzens.

Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, Pc William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 16.

Cobban and Borders are charged with five counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network, while Neville faces two counts of the same offence.

According to the IOPC the alleged offences occurred between April and August 2019.