Police close probe into theft of railway sleepers from visitors’ centre

Whitlingham Visitors' Centre. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

Police have reached the end of the line in terms of a probe investigating the theft of railway sleepers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 20 railway sleepers were stolen from Whitlingham Visitors Centre in Trowse.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the theft, which happened sometime overnight on Monday, July 13 into the early hours of Tuesday, July 14.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 27 railway sleepers were taken from the Lime Avenue car park and in the process caused about £1,000 worth of damage to surfacing and bollards.

But despite the appeal, a spokesman for Norfolk Police said the investigation “has now been closed as all lines of enquiry have been exhausted”.

The spokesman said they will review the case should they receive any further information.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.