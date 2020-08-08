Search

Advanced search

Police close probe into theft of railway sleepers from visitors’ centre

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 August 2020

Whitlingham Visitors' Centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Whitlingham Visitors' Centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

Police have reached the end of the line in terms of a probe investigating the theft of railway sleepers.

More than 20 railway sleepers were stolen from Whitlingham Visitors Centre in Trowse.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the theft, which happened sometime overnight on Monday, July 13 into the early hours of Tuesday, July 14.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 27 railway sleepers were taken from the Lime Avenue car park and in the process caused about £1,000 worth of damage to surfacing and bollards.

But despite the appeal, a spokesman for Norfolk Police said the investigation “has now been closed as all lines of enquiry have been exhausted”.

The spokesman said they will review the case should they receive any further information.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - water safety warning after death of man in 20s

Emergency services on the scene at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Man charged with 28 sex offences due to appear in court in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool’s pursuit for Lewis over as they near left-back signing

Jamal Lewis has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd