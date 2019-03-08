Police continue to investigate knife-point robbery at Norwich park

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Detectives are continuing to investigate after two teenagers were threatened with a knife and attacked during a robbery in a Norwich park.

The victims, both aged 19, were approached by three males and a female, at Sloughbottom Park on the meadow area of Marriotts Way, near to the River Wensum and Swanton Road.

They were threatened with a knife and attacked resulting in one being knocked unconscious.

He had his wallet and mobile phone stolen. Both suffered bruising and swelling injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident which happened at about 12.30am on November 14 last year.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.