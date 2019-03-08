Search

Investigations ongoing into Norwich knife attack

PUBLISHED: 16:57 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 13 June 2019

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Pointers Field park in Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Pointers Field park in Norwich. Picture: Jerry Daws

Investigations are continuing into a stabbing in a Norwich park.

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday, May 26 following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

It is believed the assault took place in Pointers Field a short time earlier.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A cordon was put into place by police in Pointers Field while initial enquiries were carried out, it has since been lifted.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting CAD reference 388 of 26 May 2019.

