Investigation ‘ongoing’ after teens threatened with knives in Norwich

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Detectives are continuing to investigate after two teenagers were threatened with knives in a Norwich park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victims, both aged 19, were approached by three males and a female, at Sloughbottom Park on the meadow area of Marriotts Way, near to the River Wensum and Swanton Road.

They were threatened with a knife and attacked resulting in one being knocked unconscious.

He had his wallet and mobile phone stolen. Both suffered bruising and swelling injuries.

Police have appealed for information to the incident which happened on Wednesday, November 14 last year at about 12.30am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said “enquiries were ongoing” in the case.

Anyone with information should call Detective Constable Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.