Police probe continues after group of Santas' seen damaging city wall

Police are continuing to investigate after a number of men dressed up as Father Christmas sent a wall crashing to the ground after they tried to pull down a political party sign outside a house.

The group, who were dressed in Santa suits and hats, were spotted vandalising a Labour Party sign which had been put up outside a house in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

The men were followed to a nearby pub by a neighbour who challenged the group and asked them to apologise and offer to pay for the damage, but they insisted it had not been them.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to reports of criminal damage in the area at about 10pm on Friday, December 6.

The spokesman said enquiries into the case were "on-going".

Information to PC Terry Chambers at Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/85398/19.