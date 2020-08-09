Investigation ‘ongoing’ after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Investigations are continuing following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 following reports of a collision on Long Road in Lowestoft.

With a cyclist and an Audi A4 involved in the collision, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries.

After the collision, a police spokesman said: “The cyclist was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

“A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

The driver was subsequently released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

A month on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the man remains under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.