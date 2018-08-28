Search

Investigations continuing after two men stabbed near Norwich railway station

PUBLISHED: 14:37 17 January 2019

Police at Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Police at Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Archant

Investigations are continuing after two men were stabbed near to Norwich railway station.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, along with the ambulance service after two men were stabbed on Wednesday, November 14 last year.

Two girls aged 16 and an 18-year-old man, all from the Norwich area, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at the railway station just before sunset, around 3.20pm on November 14 2018.

Officers believe the altercation started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside prior to the disturbance at the railway station.

The men who suffered knife wounds and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

