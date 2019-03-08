Investigations continue into Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Penn Grove on Sunday May 26 following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

An 18-year-old arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has been released under investigation.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when shortly after 7.15pm officers were called to Penn Grove following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

It is believed the assault took place in Pointers Field a short time earlier.

Following the incident the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Following the incident an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning they have now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 388 of May 26 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.