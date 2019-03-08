Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Police continue to investigate violent betting shop robbery

PUBLISHED: 00:32 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 00:32 09 November 2019

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

An investigation is continuing following a violent betting shop robbery in Norwich.

Two masked men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Old Catton, near Norwich, and attacked a man who suffered a broken eye socket and dislocated shoulder after he was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.

The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.

You may also want to watch:

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the robbery, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Three people - a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 28 - have since been arrested.

All three were questioned by police and have since been released under investigation.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation was "ongoing".

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Television comedians Whitehouse and Mortimer tuck into meat pie while filming for BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

Neighbours describe their ‘hell’ at living near to appalling woman

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Concern for young woman who has gone missing in Lowestoft

Yasmin Page. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Angry Farke blasts Buendia’s ‘nursery’ mistake in City’s 2-0 Watford defeat

Emi Buendia's early error proved costly in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wanted to stay alive’- Asylum seekers on why they came to Norwich

Asylum seekers in Norwich share their stories of life in the city. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Tom Trybull tries to test the Watford backline in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Thousands enjoy ‘epic’ firework display which lights up Norwich

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Teen download pornographic images of children to see how ‘messed up people were’

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists