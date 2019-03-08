Investigations continue into sex assault at former supermarket in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:50 03 July 2019
Archant
Police are continuing to investigate a sexual assault in the car park of a former supermarket in Norwich.
Officers launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.
A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.
You may also want to watch:
He has since been released under investigation.
A police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.
A large area of the former supermarket was cordoned off by police following reports of the attack.
Specialist officers spent time collecting evidence from the scene and a forensic services van was one of the police vehicles at the former supermarket site in the aftermath of the incident.
Comments have been disabled on this article.