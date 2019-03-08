Investigations continue into sex assault at former supermarket in Norwich

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a sexual assault in the car park of a former supermarket in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers launched an investigation after reports a woman in her 30s was attacked in the car park area of the former Lidl supermarket site in Aylsham Road.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident which happened at about 4am on Sunday, November 4 last year.

You may also want to watch:

He has since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.

A large area of the former supermarket was cordoned off by police following reports of the attack.

Specialist officers spent time collecting evidence from the scene and a forensic services van was one of the police vehicles at the former supermarket site in the aftermath of the incident.