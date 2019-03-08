Man remains under investigation after Latitude sex assault

An investigation into a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival is continuing.

The incident occurred in the red camping area at Henham Park in Suffolk between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Sussex In August in connection with the incident.

The man, who is from Teddington in south-west London, was questioned in police custody and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the suspect remains 'under investigation' pending further enquiries.

Specialist trained officers worked with the victim following the incident as officers conducted initial enquiries into the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19.

