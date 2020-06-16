Police still investigating violent betting shop robbery from a year ago
PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 June 2020
Archant
Police are continuing to investigate a violent betting shop robbery which happened on the outskirts of Norwich more than a year ago.
Two masked men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Old Catton, near Norwich, and attacked a man who suffered a broken eye socket and dislocated shoulder after he was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.
You may also want to watch:
The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.
Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the robbery, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 last year.
Three people - a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 28 - have since been arrested.
A police spokesman said all three have since been released under investigation “while enquiries continue”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.