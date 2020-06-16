Search

Police still investigating violent betting shop robbery from a year ago

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 June 2020

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a violent betting shop robbery which happened on the outskirts of Norwich more than a year ago.

Two masked men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Old Catton, near Norwich, and attacked a man who suffered a broken eye socket and dislocated shoulder after he was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.

The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the robbery, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28 last year.

Three people - a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 28 - have since been arrested.

A police spokesman said all three have since been released under investigation “while enquiries continue”.

