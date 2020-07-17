Search

Hunt continues after brick is thrown at man in racist attack

PUBLISHED: 17:19 17 July 2020

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Picture: Google Images

The hunt is continuing for a gang of youths who racially abused a man, before punching him and throwing a brick at him in an alleyway.

Police investigations are continuing after a teenage gang attacked a man in an alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft.

The group stopped a man in his early 40s on Monday, May 4, at 3.30pm on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, where they made racially abusive comments to him.

The group, who the victim said was aged in their late teens, made racist comments before punching him in his ear and throwing a brick at him – although this did not hit him.

After the attack, police said there were two main offenders in the gang.

One is white in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit.

The other is white, in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are continuing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has knowledge of those who committed the offence, should contact Lowestoft police – quoting crime number 37/24736/20 – on 101.

