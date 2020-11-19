Investigation continues into attacks at Norwich and Sprowston butchers
PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 November 2020
Tom Fiddy
A woman arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after attacks at two butchers has been rebailed until the new year while investigations continue.
The incidents happened at Fiddy’s Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich on October 7 and Hazels Butchers on Corbet Avenue, Sprowston on October 9.
During the first attack at Fiddy’s a window was smashed and graffiti sprayed on the building while in the second incident graffiti was sprayed on the building and on two vans parked outside the premises.
They also attempted to smash a window on the shop front and van.
A 30-year-old woman has since been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of criminal damage.
She was questioned and released on bail until earlier this month.
A police spokesman said the woman has been rebailed to January 15 next year at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.