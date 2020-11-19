Search

Advanced search

Investigation continues into attacks at Norwich and Sprowston butchers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 November 2020

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy

Tom Fiddy

A woman arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after attacks at two butchers has been rebailed until the new year while investigations continue.

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom FiddyGraham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy

The incidents happened at Fiddy’s Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich on October 7 and Hazels Butchers on Corbet Avenue, Sprowston on October 9.

During the first attack at Fiddy’s a window was smashed and graffiti sprayed on the building while in the second incident graffiti was sprayed on the building and on two vans parked outside the premises.

They also attempted to smash a window on the shop front and van.

A 30-year-old woman has since been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of criminal damage.

She was questioned and released on bail until earlier this month.

A police spokesman said the woman has been rebailed to January 15 next year at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY

Parts of north Norfolk had hardly any Covid cases last week, but infection rate is surging elsewhere

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. The town was one area of north Norfolk which recorded no new cases last week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enquiries ongoing more than two years after cyclist’s death in crash

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Chancellor to freeze pay for 5m public sector workers, according to reports

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to impose a pay freeze on 5m public sector workers Picture: contributed