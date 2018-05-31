Investigations continue after cannabis factory discovery

Reeve Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Police investigations are continuing after a cannabis factory was discovered at a house.

Officers were called to a home on Reeve Street in Lowestoft on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

As they arrived at the house officers found the front door wide open and blood on the handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with this incident, as investigations continue.

A police spokesman said there was “no current update” as “inquiries continue”.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.