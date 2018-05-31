Search

Investigations continue after cannabis factory discovered at home

PUBLISHED: 12:04 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 13 June 2020

Reeve Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reeve Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigations are continuing after a cannabis factory was discovered at a house.

Police were called to a home on Reeve Street in Lowestoft on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found the front door wide open and blood on the handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured inside, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was dismantled and destroyed.

No arrests have been made thus far in connection with this incident, as investigations continue.

A police spokesman said “inquiries continue” and anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

