Search

Advanced search

Investigations continue into cannabis factory discovered at home

PUBLISHED: 12:29 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 03 October 2020

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Investigations are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered by police at a home that had the door open and blood on the handle.

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick ButcherReeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft police officers were called to a house on Reeve Street on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

As they arrived at the house officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.

As investigations continue, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man was interviewed as a voluntary attendee and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.”

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

How bust chalet park took our savings

Chris Tyler invested £55,000 in a Dream Lodge in North Walsham. Investors have been told they will only get back a tiny fraction of their money. Photo: Gregg Brown/Chris Tyler

Farke urges City to wise up after Rooney’s Derby sucker punch

Teemu Pukki's slip prevented City from taking the lead from the spot. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 Championship defeat against Derby

Emi Buendia was back for Norwich City against Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Late Rooney free-kick sinks Canaries after Pukki penalty slip

Teemu Pukki missed a penalty as Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Derby County. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd