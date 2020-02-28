Investigations continue following incident which prompted armed response

A large police presence was spotted in Hollingsworth Road. Picture: ASHLEY HUGMAN Picture: ASHLEY HUGMAN

Investigations are continuing after a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Armed police officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and the police dog unit supported Lowestoft police officers following an early morning incident in the town on Wednesday, February 26.

Witnesses described seeing a large police presence on a number of streets across Lowestoft after trouble flared in an incident between two men - who are believed to be known to each other - in Northgate, Lowestoft.

One of the men was understood to have been in possession of a weapon.

Searches were carried out for the man on Hollingsworth Road, Northgate, High Beech and Rose Court in Lowestoft, with the scene clear by 12.30pm.

With no injuries suffered, one man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."