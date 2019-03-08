Search

Advanced search

Investigations continue after man shot in face in Norwich robberies

PUBLISHED: 07:42 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 21 September 2019

Sloughbottom Park BMX track. PIC: Dan Grimmer.

Sloughbottom Park BMX track. PIC: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Two teenagers arrested following Norwich robberies in which a man was shot in the face and a 13-year-old was threatened with a hammer remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives had appealed for witnesses after the robberies, with officers concerned about the "serious nature" of the attacks which happened on May 30 this year.

You may also want to watch:

The first robbery happened in the skate park at Hellesdon Community Centre in Woodview Road at about 12pm when a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager who was armed with a hammer.

In the second robbery two teenagers approached an 18-year-old man at the BMX track in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross at about 5.30pm and stole his bike.

As the victim was giving chase, one of the teenagers pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim who needed hospital treatment.

Police, who have linked the attacks, have since made two arrests and they both remain under investigation.

Most Read

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

New McDonald’s restaurant to create ‘at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area’

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Webber on his new deal, targets at City and defying the ‘little old Norwich’ tag

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber with the Championship trophy Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists