Investigations continue after man shot in face in Norwich robberies

Two teenagers arrested following Norwich robberies in which a man was shot in the face and a 13-year-old was threatened with a hammer remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives had appealed for witnesses after the robberies, with officers concerned about the "serious nature" of the attacks which happened on May 30 this year.

The first robbery happened in the skate park at Hellesdon Community Centre in Woodview Road at about 12pm when a 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager who was armed with a hammer.

In the second robbery two teenagers approached an 18-year-old man at the BMX track in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross at about 5.30pm and stole his bike.

As the victim was giving chase, one of the teenagers pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim who needed hospital treatment.

Police, who have linked the attacks, have since made two arrests and they both remain under investigation.