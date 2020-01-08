Police continue to investigate after death of woman, 70, in Lowestoft

Police on scene at Fir Lane, Lowestoft. PIC: Joseph Norton. Archant

A man in his 70s arrested after a woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The woman, who has since been identified as Patricia Jurack, was found unconscious following an incident at a home on Fir Lane, in Lowestoft, on Friday, October 4.

Officers from Suffolk Police had been called shortly before 6pm amid concerns for her safety and, on arrival, found the 70-year-old unconscious.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has since died.

At the time, a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said the man has "been released under investigation pending further lines of enquiry that need to be completed".

Information to police on 101.