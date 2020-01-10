Investigations continue after discovery of £60,000 cannabis factory
PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 January 2020
Archant
Police inquiries are continuing after a cannabis factory was discovered by a specialised drugs squad.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team located the cannabis factory in Lowestoft last month.
A total of 81 cannabis plants were located within two rooms - estimated to have a value of around £60,000 - at an address in Jacobs Street, Lowestoft about 9.45am on December 5.
Electricity had also been abstracted from the property.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are still ongoing."
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/73459/19.
■ Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.
The proactive team tackles County Lines across Suffolk.
Comments have been disabled on this article.