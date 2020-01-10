Investigations continue after discovery of £60,000 cannabis factory

Police inquiries are continuing after a cannabis factory was discovered by a specialised drugs squad.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team located the cannabis factory in Lowestoft last month.

A total of 81 cannabis plants were located within two rooms - estimated to have a value of around £60,000 - at an address in Jacobs Street, Lowestoft about 9.45am on December 5.

Electricity had also been abstracted from the property.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are still ongoing."

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/73459/19.

■ Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.

The proactive team tackles County Lines across Suffolk.