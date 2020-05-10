Inquiries continue following £60,000 cannabis factory discovery

Investigations are continuing after a cannabis factory was discovered by a specialised drugs squad.

Two people were arrested after Suffolk Police’s Scorpion drug team located the cannabis factory in Lowestoft in December.

Police subsequently arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident, and inquiries are ongoing.

A total of 81 cannabis plants were located within two rooms – estimated to have a value of around £60,000 – at an address in Jacobs Street, Lowestoft about 9.45am on December 5.

Electricity had also been abstracted from the property.

Last month, a police spokesman said: “A 27-year-old man from Gillingham in Kent and a 31-year-old woman from Beccles were arrested on January 28.

“They were questioned and released under investigation, pending further inquiries.”

A police spokesman added this week that inquiries were “ongoing” and there were “no further updates.”

If you have any information or you saw anything suspicious call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/73459/19.