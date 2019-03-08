Search

Investigations conclude after teens allegedly spotted with gun near town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:33 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 20 October 2019

Police arrested the men near to Market Gates bus station in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Carr

Police investigations into reports that a group of teenagers had been seen close to a busy shopping centre with a firearm have concluded.

Armed police were called out at about 6.45pm on Saturday, September 14 following reports that a group of male teenagers had been seen with a firearm in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth.

After searching the area, onlookers described dramatic scenes as five men - all aged in their teens - were arrested near to Market Gates in Great Yarmouth on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Two BB guns were seized, as three men were released under investigation and two of the men were released with no further action.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "This investigation has now concluded.

"Three of the males have been referred to the Youth Offending Team's Challenge for Change programme while two other males had no further actions taken against them."

