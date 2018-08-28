Search

Indecent exposure investigations ‘completed’ until new information is found

PUBLISHED: 15:15 04 February 2019

Police are no longer investigating an incident where a man allegedly indecently exposed himself to children.

A man is alleged to have dropped his trousers and indecently exposed himself to children in an alleyway between London Road South and Kirkley Cliff Road in Lowestoft about 5.15pm on Monday, September 17.

At the time, officers were also “keeping an open mind” as to whether this was linked to a similar incident of indecent exposure, which happened the day before.

At around 1.45am on September 16 a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman in her late 50s on Tom Crisp Way before running off.

The man was described as white, aged in his mid 30s, and was wearing a dark hooded top pulled up along with dark trousers and trainers.

A police spokesman said: “At this time, all enquiries have been completed and if any new information came to light, then enquiries would be re-established.

“They are separate investigations as officers are keeping an open mind regarding whether they were linked.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact 101, quoting crime references 37/53131/18 or 37/53549/18.

