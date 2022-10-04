News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Five charged with bringing cannabis and spice into Norfolk prison

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:35 AM October 4, 2022
Members of the Independent Monitoring Boards at HMP Norwich and HMP Wayland (pictured) have revealed

Five people have been charged as part of an investigation into prohibited items being brought into HMP Wayland - Credit: Ian Burt

Five people have been charged as part of an investigation into cannabis and spice being brought into a Norfolk prison.

The charges relate to an operation alongside the HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) Counter Corruption Unit targeting offending linked to prohibited items in HMP Wayland in Griston.

As part of the investigation - which involved the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) - detectives carried out search warrants at addresses in London, Colchester, and Wymondham, with £100,000 in cash found at a house in southeast London. 

Those charged were:

  • Joel Barker, 35, of Firstore Drive, Colchester, who was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited item in prison and two counts of possession of cannabis
  • Jediah Clarke, 40, of Lyvedon Road, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison
  • Oluwatosin Sowemimo, 30, of John Ruskin Street, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison
  • Sophie Emms, 27, of Pennycress Drive, Wymondham, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison
  • Joy Wickham, 59, of Albion Street, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison

All five appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, September 29.

Barker, Sowemimo and Wickham were all remanded, while Clarke and Emms were bailed ahead of a future court hearing on October 27.

Watton News

Don't Miss

WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
cakes at east harling bakery in norfolk

Food and Drink

People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon