Five charged with bringing cannabis and spice into Norfolk prison

Five people have been charged as part of an investigation into prohibited items being brought into HMP Wayland - Credit: Ian Burt

Five people have been charged as part of an investigation into cannabis and spice being brought into a Norfolk prison.

The charges relate to an operation alongside the HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) Counter Corruption Unit targeting offending linked to prohibited items in HMP Wayland in Griston.

As part of the investigation - which involved the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) - detectives carried out search warrants at addresses in London, Colchester, and Wymondham, with £100,000 in cash found at a house in southeast London.

Those charged were:

Joel Barker, 35, of Firstore Drive, Colchester, who was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited item in prison and two counts of possession of cannabis

Jediah Clarke, 40, of Lyvedon Road, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison

Oluwatosin Sowemimo, 30, of John Ruskin Street, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison

Sophie Emms, 27, of Pennycress Drive, Wymondham, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison

Joy Wickham, 59, of Albion Street, London, who was charged with conspiracy to bring or throw a list A prohibited item in or out of a prison

All five appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, September 29.

Barker, Sowemimo and Wickham were all remanded, while Clarke and Emms were bailed ahead of a future court hearing on October 27.