Police still investigating after cyclist suffered broken arm in city crash

PUBLISHED: 09:42 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 07 December 2019

The junction on Aylsham Road where Mile Cross Road and Woodcock Road meet. Pic: Google Street View

The junction on Aylsham Road where Mile Cross Road and Woodcock Road meet. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

Police are continuing to investigate after a cyclist suffered a broken arm following a crash in Norwich.

A car was involved in a crash with a cyclist, a man in his 40s, at the crossroads of Mile Cross Road and Woodcock Road which happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday, November 9.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving leading up to the collision.

They are also keen to hear from anybody with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran on 101 quoting incident number 203 of 9 November 2019.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

