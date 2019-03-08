Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival in Henham.

The incident occurred in the red camping area between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday (July 20).

Specialist trained officers are working with the victim as officers undertake initial enquiries into the attack.

Police have issued safety advice to those attending the festival, including:

- Stick with your friends and look out for each other.

- Remember no means no.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19.

Alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org