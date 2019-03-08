Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

PUBLISHED: 19:01 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 21 July 2019

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival in Henham.

The incident occurred in the red camping area between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday (July 20).

Specialist trained officers are working with the victim as officers undertake initial enquiries into the attack.

You may also want to watch:

Police have issued safety advice to those attending the festival, including:

- Stick with your friends and look out for each other.

- Remember no means no.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19.

Alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Can you spot anyone you know in our Run Norwich photos?

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Bus in old pond at school near Norwich to become innovative learning hub

Bawburgh Big Bus Project. Members of Bawburgh School, together with staff from Kerley Recovery, Easton College and First. PIC: Zoe Courtney.

Couple rescued after speedboat ran out of fuel near Wells

Wells lifeboat towing in speedboat. PIC: Sent by John Mitchell, Wells Lifeboat Press Officer.

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Person rescued from lift by Norfolk firefighters

Firefighters helped someone from a lift in Brundall. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists