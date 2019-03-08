Investigation launched after dead pony pulled from river

A dead pony has been pulled from the river at Thetford.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services urban rescue crews were mobilised to assist police at just after 10.40am today (Saturday, April 27).

A spokesman for the fire service said they were stood down before arrival but confirmed that a dead animal was pulled from the Little Ouse River near to Brandon Road.

A police spokesman in the force control room confirmed they had received reports of a “deceased animal” and had been asked to investigate.

