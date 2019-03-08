Investigation into knifepoint Norwich robbery is closed

LANGLEY WALK FROM WHERE LORRAINE TURNER'S MOTHER FATALLY JUMPED.

An investigation into a Norwich robbery in which a woman was threatened with a knife has been closed after all lines of enquiry were "exhausted".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened when the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along Langley Walk in the city.

You may also want to watch:

A man approached the woman and tried to take her handbag, before producing what was believed to be a knife and making off.

Police issued an appeal for information following the incident, which happened sometime between 2am and 2.20am on Saturday, August 24, but have since closed the investigation.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. Should further information come forward this will always be reviewed."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime number 36/59112/19 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.