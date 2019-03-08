Search

Advanced search

Investigation into knifepoint Norwich robbery is closed

PUBLISHED: 09:47 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 21 September 2019

LANGLEY WALK FROM WHERE LORRAINE TURNER'S MOTHER FATALLY JUMPED.

LANGLEY WALK FROM WHERE LORRAINE TURNER'S MOTHER FATALLY JUMPED.

An investigation into a Norwich robbery in which a woman was threatened with a knife has been closed after all lines of enquiry were "exhausted".

The incident happened when the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along Langley Walk in the city.

You may also want to watch:

A man approached the woman and tried to take her handbag, before producing what was believed to be a knife and making off.

Police issued an appeal for information following the incident, which happened sometime between 2am and 2.20am on Saturday, August 24, but have since closed the investigation.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. Should further information come forward this will always be reviewed."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime number 36/59112/19 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

New McDonald’s restaurant to create ‘at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area’

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

Investigations continue after man shot in face in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track. PIC: Dan Grimmer.

Three men who ran from police arrested by officers in Norwich

Supt Terry Lordan (front, centre) and the Operation Moonshot team. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists