Police close probe after teen threatened with knife at city bus station
PUBLISHED: 16:20 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 15 January 2020
An investigation into an incident where a teen was threatened by a man with a knife at Norwich bus station has been closed, it has emerged.
Police had been appealing for information following the incident, which occurred around 10.45pm on Wednesday, July 31 at the station on Surrey Street.
A man in his late teens was travelling on a First bus from Dereham.
When he arrived at Norwich bus station, a man on the same bus threatened him with a knife.
No one was injured, and police believe those involved are known to each other.
Witnesses had been urged to call police with information.
However a Norfolk Police spokesman said the probe has been "closed due to insufficient evidence".
