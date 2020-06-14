Police continue to probe allegation of fraud at former prison cafe

Police are continuing to investigate an allegation of fraud at a former prison cafe in Norwich.

Cafe Britannia ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison until it closed in August last year.

Norfolk Police has previously confirmed it had an ongoing accounting fraud investigation relating to Café Britannia dating back to 2018.

A man in his 60s has been interviewed under caution and released under investigation.

A police spokesman said the “investigation was ongoing”.

More than 50 were set to lose their jobs with the closure of the café.

Cafe Britannia opened in 2013 under a social enterprise scheme with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The closure came after the Ministry of Justice, which owns the site, served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.

The cafe had been run by Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.