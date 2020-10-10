Enquiries continue into series of arsons on the Norfolk/Suffolk border

Police are continuing to investigate after a series of arsons on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant.

Enquiries are continuing following a number of arsons on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to five incidents where straw bales were set alight between 1am and 6am on Thursday, September 3.

Two incidents happened on land in Langley, whilst there were further fires in Ferry Road in Carleton St Peter; Loddon Road in Broome, near Bungay; and in Beccles Road in Bungay.

A man in his 50s and from the Bungay area had been arrested in connection with the incidents.

He had been released on police bail until September 30.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect was re-interviewed on September 30.

The spokesman said he had been “released under investigation while enquiries continue”.

Anyone with information about the arson attacks should call police on 101.