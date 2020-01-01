Investigation continues into sex attack in Norwich cemetery

Police investigating a sex attack at Earlham Cemetery in November 2018. Picture: Staff Archant

Police have confirmed they are still investigating a sex assault in a Norwich cemetery which happened almost 14 months ago.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have now identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and are trying to trace the man.

A police spokesman said they were still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.