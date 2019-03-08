Norwich woodland rape investigation latest

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a rape in Norwich.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the Old Library Wood in Rosary Road in the early hours of Tuesday, September 17.

The incident happened while the victim was walking home along Thorpe Road and Rosary Road from the city centre.

Police issued an appeal for information following the incident.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing into the incident.

Appeals for information had previously been made by Detective Inspector Chris Burgess.

He said it had been thought the suspect walked with the victim for a short time before the attack happened.

Call police on 101.