Investigation continues into report of rape at UEA in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:35 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 05 September 2019
Investigations are continuing almost nine months after reports of a rape at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
Police launched an investigation after reports a woman was attacked near to the UEA lake on December 6 last year.
Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He has since been released under investigation.
Police say that enquiries are currently ongoing.
The area was sealed off following the incident while detectives carried out their investigation.
- Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101.
- Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
