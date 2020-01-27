Search

Enquiries continue after car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 January 2020

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

The Mischief pub

Two people arrested after a stolen car ploughed into pub-goers in Norwich have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, just after 11.40pm on Saturday night to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the pub shows its doorman and pub-goers as they were thrown in the air before the car drives away on the wrong side of the road.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other aged in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said that both had been released but that enquiries were continuing.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident should call Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6162/20

