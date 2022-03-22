Investigation into driver over horror crash that killed passenger

The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A driver whose car left the road killing a passenger when it hit a tree remains under investigation for dangerous driving.

Emergency services were called to the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham on November 27 last year.

Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu, 25, a delivery driver who was a passenger in the Ford KA, was later pronounced dead at Addenbrooke’s hospital.

An inquest into his death, opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court this week, heard the Romanian national died from multiple trauma injuries.

The driver, also a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He has been re-bailed until August 27 pending on-going police investigations.

The crash occurred on a sharp bend at the junction with Fen Street, prompting parish councillors to call for safety improvements.

Tributes were paid to Mr Paraianu on a social media page set up to raise funds.

Paying tribute to him on the page, Katie Dragota said: "Mircea has left a space in so many hearts that can never be replaced."

The inquest was adjourned until June 10.