Man released under investigation following Norwich arsons

PUBLISHED: 11:53 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 23 March 2020

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man who was arrested after two fires were started in the city centre within an hour of each other has been released under investigation.

Police were called just before 5.30am on Saturday, January 11 to reports of a suspected arson at a first floor property in Balderstone Court, off Calvert Street.

Less than an hour later, at about 6.15am, police were made aware of another suspected arson incident on Prince of Wales Road, near to the Nelson Hotel.

In this incident, bedding appeared to be set on fire resulting in what one witness described as “several small explosions”.

Nobody was injured in either fire which police believe were connected.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the two incidents and initially “detained under the mental health act”.

A police spokesman said he has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue,

Call police on 101.

