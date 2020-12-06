Albion pub crash probe continues
- Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE
An investigation is continuing after a car ploughed into the side of a pub in Great Yarmouth.
Police were called to The Albion pub on Nelson Road Central following a crash between a black Toyota and a pedestrian which saw a car collide with the side of the pub.
The driver of the vehicle, a man, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston following the crash which happened at about 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 27.
Police, firefighters and paramedics all attended the scene.
It was initially thought the man would need freeing from the vehicle by emergency services, but he was able to escape unaided. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment, escorted by the police.
Another person was involved in the incident, a pedestrian, but they were “very lucky” to escape without serious injury.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries into the crash were "ongoing".
Most Read
- 1 Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
- 2 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 3 Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions remain static
- 4 Revealed: the name of second Norfolk bird flu farm
- 5 Schools close early for Christmas after outbreak of 11 Covid cases
- 6 Stubborn swan squares up to traffic in Norfolk village
- 7 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 8 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through Suffolk and Norfolk
- 9 Bird flu outbreak confirmed at second Norfolk turkey farm
- 10 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households