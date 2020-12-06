Albion pub crash probe continues

Published: 2:05 PM December 6, 2020

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE - Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE

An investigation is continuing after a car ploughed into the side of a pub in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to The Albion pub on Nelson Road Central following a crash between a black Toyota and a pedestrian which saw a car collide with the side of the pub.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston following the crash which happened at about 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 27.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all attended the scene.

It was initially thought the man would need freeing from the vehicle by emergency services, but he was able to escape unaided. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment, escorted by the police.

Another person was involved in the incident, a pedestrian, but they were “very lucky” to escape without serious injury.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said enquiries into the crash were "ongoing".