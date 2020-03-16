Prayers held for woman whose body was found at Norwich Cathedral

Police at Norwich Cathedral after a woman found there was pronounced dead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Prayers have been said for a woman who was found dead at Norwich Cathedral as religious leaders in the city expressed their sadness at her death.

An investigation has been launched after a woman, in her late 30s, was found unresponsive at the cathedral.

Police were called to the cathedral grounds at The Close in Norwich at 11.50pm on Sunday (March 15) but the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics who also attended the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Religious leaders have told how prayers have been held for the woman whose body was found.

The Right Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, expressed his sadness at the news on social media.

Bishop Graham tweeted: “Deeply sad to be greeted with this news at morning prayer where prayers were said for the woman found dead and for her family and friends as they learn this news. Prayers also for @NorfolkPolice and the wonderful vergers @Nrw_Cathedral”.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Norwich, The Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “This is a police matter and we will not be making any comment regarding the incident at this time.

“We will, however, be holding all those involved in our prayers.”

A white tent has gone up in the grounds of the cathedral where the body was found.

A police cordon has been put in place around the area where the tent has been put up with officers guarding the seal throughout the day.

• A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.

• Anyone with any information about the incident should call Norfolk Police on 101.