Investigation continues following five arrests at rave in west Norfolk

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Five people arrested following a rave in west Norfolk remain under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police were called at about 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6 after a member of the public noticed an advert on Facebook for the event in Grimston, near King's Lynn.

Officers later discovered the illegal rave at Massingham Heath, where more than 600 people had gathered.

More officers, including specially trained police support units, attended and the rave was finally broken up at about 3.45pm on Sunday, July 7.

Three men, aged 25, 28 and 31, were arrested in connection with organising the event while two other men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The five suspects have been released from custody but remain under investigation while inquiries continue.

