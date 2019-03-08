Search

Investigation continues after teen stabbed in Norwich gang attack

PUBLISHED: 16:51 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 04 September 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Enquiries are continuing after a teenage boy was stabbed and stamped on in a gang attack near Norwich.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, March 22.

The victim was released from hospital at the end of March with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesman said the investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

