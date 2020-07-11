Police probe is ‘ongoing’ after man found with serious injuries in city
PUBLISHED: 14:51 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 11 July 2020
Investigations are continuing investigate after a man was found with serious injuries to his head and arm in Norwich.
Paramedics were called to treat a man on a stretch of pavement close to the Hotel Nelson in Prince of Wales Road at about 12.30am on February 14.
The man, in his 50s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries were “still ongoing”.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened.
Following the incident, officers stood at either end of an area sealed off by police tape, next to the River Wensum.
Information to police on 101.
