Investigation closed into raid at Norfolk home where man was tied up
PUBLISHED: 07:50 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 14 June 2019
An investigation has been closed into a burglary at a Norfolk home where a man was tied up and assaulted as raiders demanded money.
Police believed the man had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.
They said up to four men had gone to the home between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3.
They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.
The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.
The burglars escaped with what police described as "a large quantity of cash".
Despite an investigation into the raid a police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. However, should any new information come to light the investigation will be re-opened."
