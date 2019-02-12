Investigation closed into ‘disturbing’ attack on woman in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:13 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 13 February 2019
An investigation into a disturbing attack involving a woman in her 70s who was sexually assaulted in a Norwich underpass has been closed.
The victim was walking along Chapelfield Road/Queens Road underpass, towards St Stephen’s Street exit at about 1.10pm on August 17 last year when the attack happened.
The victim was touched inappropriately by a suspect who left the area with another man and was seen outside Iceland on St Stephen’s Street.
The incident was described as a “particularly disturbing attack” by PC Jamie Willetts, who urged anyone with information to come forward.
But a Norfolk Police spokesman said the investigation had been closed unless any new information came to light.
The spokesman said: “All lines of enquiry have now been exhausted and the investigation has been closed, however should any new lines of enquiry come to light they will be investigated.”
