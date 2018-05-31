Caution for man in 60s who sexually assaulted woman on bus

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

A man in his 60s has been given a police caution after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who was in her 50s, was sitting on the Number 12 First Eastern Counties bus from Wroxham to Sprowston when a man sat down next to her and assaulted her.

The man tried to make conversation with the victim before inappropriately touching her.

You may also want to watch:

Police launched an appeal following the incident which happened between 9.40am and 10.05am on Thursday, February 27.

Other passengers who may have seen what happened were urged to call police.

The man was described as 5ft 10 inches tall, of a slim build, having grey hair, wearing a cloth cap, being in his 60s and having no teeth.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The suspect (man in his 60s) was identified and given a police caution.

“The investigation has now been closed.”